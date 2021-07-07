Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price at $132.57

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,496. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.