Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $90.16

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.16.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 1,154,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,542. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

