Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,391,036. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.