Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,391,036. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.