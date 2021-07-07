Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $656.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.63. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 243.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

