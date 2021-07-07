Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. NeoGenomics also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,304,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.88 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

