Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $160,286,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,790. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

