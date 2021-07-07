Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

LPCN stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lipocine by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

