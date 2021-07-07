Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.60 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $128.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $504.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.40 million to $512.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $496.50 million, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 369,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.