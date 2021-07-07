Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

WSM opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.19. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

