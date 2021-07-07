Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $374.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock worth $13,563,966 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $78,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

