Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

