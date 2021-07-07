Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 167,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,757. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

