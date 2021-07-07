Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $127.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.50 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $567.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $685.31 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $107,458.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,514.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,070 shares of company stock worth $29,747,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Natera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.