Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $46.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $195.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.55 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 39,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $445.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

