Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. 41,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,206. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.92.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

