Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI opened at $1.45 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

