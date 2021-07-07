Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.12. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.22. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $211.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

