American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $276.67 Average PT from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.24. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

