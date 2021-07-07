American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $310.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.79 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.