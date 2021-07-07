American Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -386.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

AFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

