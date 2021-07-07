Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMTB opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.