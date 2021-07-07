AMEPAY Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $107,504.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

