Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $978,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $35.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3,710.93. The company had a trading volume of 209,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,685.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,335.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

