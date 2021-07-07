Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $21.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,697.59. 141,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,335.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,685.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

