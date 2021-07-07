Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $307,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $21.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,696.96. 129,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,685.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,335.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

