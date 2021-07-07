Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $165,000.

AVYA stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

