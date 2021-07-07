Amalgamated Bank Sells 472 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

DBX opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

