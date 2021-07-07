Amalgamated Bank Sells 417 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

TRUP stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

