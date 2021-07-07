Amalgamated Bank Sells 294 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WESCO International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

WESCO International stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

