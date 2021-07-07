Amalgamated Bank Makes New $360,000 Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $78,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

