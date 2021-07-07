AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

