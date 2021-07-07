AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $134,428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 921,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

