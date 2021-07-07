AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.