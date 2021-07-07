AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $187,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 115,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $522,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

