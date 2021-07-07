Alpha Impact Price Up 17% Over Last Week (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $496,884.24 and $7,851.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,743.04 or 1.00045920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00975868 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.