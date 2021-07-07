Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 307,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,734. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $760.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $2,950,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

