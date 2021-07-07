Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APYRF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.