Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

