Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
