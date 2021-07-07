Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANCUF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.