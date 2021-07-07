Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 389,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $568.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

