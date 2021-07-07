Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALEC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,520. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,259 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

