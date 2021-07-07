Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Alamo Group worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

