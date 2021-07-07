Akash Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00010177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $233.44 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

