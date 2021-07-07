AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.