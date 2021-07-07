Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Airbus stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

