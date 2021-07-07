Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th.
Airbus stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
