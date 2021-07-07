Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.87 ($1.08). Approximately 81,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 202,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Air Partner’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Air Partner Company Profile (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

