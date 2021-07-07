Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

