Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agora were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

API stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

