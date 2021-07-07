Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

