Aggreko (LON:AGK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.30). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 147,492 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 862.19.

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

